ISU football to open 2022 season on Thursday night vs. North Alabama

Indiana State announced Thurday they will open the 2022 season on Thursda night, September 1st at home versus North Alabama. The game will be the first ever meeting between the two schools.
Sycamores to open at home
Posted: Sep 2, 2021 11:14 PM
