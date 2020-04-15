ISU football staying busy

The Indiana State football team wasn't able to hold their spring practices this year because of the Coronavirus. The team can't be together right now either. Head coach Curt Mallory says his program has been having zoom meetings, that have been very productive. Coach also said his staff has been having tremendous success on the recruiting trail.
