Coming off their first day off, the Indiana State football team was sharp in their return to the field Thursday.
Related Content
- ISU football sharp after day off
- ISU football opens camps
- ISU football preseason ranked
- ISU football to face Louisville
- ISU football opens spring practice
- Maleek Hardiman signs with ISU football
- ISU football ready for season opener
- ISU football looking for road win
- ISU and IU to meet in football
- ISU football begins season with high expectations
Scroll for more content...