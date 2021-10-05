Indiana State football will try to pick up their first Missouri Valley Conference win this season. The 2-3 Sycamores host 1-3 Western Kentucky on Saturday.
Sycamores host Western Illinois
Posted: Oct 5, 2021 11:18 PM
Related Content
- ISU football seeking first MVFC win
- ISU drops MVFC opener
- ISU football ready for MVFC action
- Moala wins MVFC DPOW
- ISU football faces many challenges in tough MVFC
- ISU football picked fourth in MVFC Preseason Poll
- Sycamores ready for MVFC play
- 10 Sycamore players earn All-MVFC honors
- Sycamores recieve preseason recognition from MVFC
- Several Sycamores earn All-MVFC honors
Scroll for more content...