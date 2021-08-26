ISU football ready to prove doubters wrong

Indiana State football opens their season Saturday at home against Eastern Illinois. ISU hasn't played in nearly two years due to Covid, because of that this program has doubters. ISU plans to prove everyone wrong this season.
Sycamores open Saturday vs. EIU
Posted: Aug 26, 2021 11:32 PM
