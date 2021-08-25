ISU football ready to play first game in nearly two years

Indiana State football opens their season Saturday at home versus Eastern Illinois. The game marks the first time ISU has played since November of 2019. Both their 2020 fall and spring season was canceled due to Covid-19.
Sycamores open Saturday versus Eastern Illinois
Posted: Aug 25, 2021 10:56 PM
