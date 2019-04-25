ISU football ready for spring game and Buddy Walk

This Saturday the Indiana State football team will hold their annual spring game at Memorial Stadium. It's schedule for 1 pm. Before the game at 11 am the Buddy Walk will take place outside Memorial Stadium. More than 700 hundred people are signed up to raise awareness for Down Syndrome.
