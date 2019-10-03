After a 2-2 non-conference season the Indiana State football team opens Missouri Valley Football Conference play this Saturday. ISU opens at South Dakota. The Sycamores will be trying to win their first league road game since 2015.
Related Content
- ISU football ready for MVFC action
- ISU drops MVFC opener
- ISU football faces many challenges in tough MVFC
- ISU football picked fourth in MVFC Preseason Poll
- Moala wins MVFC DPOW
- ISU football ready for season opener
- ISU ready for Valpo
- 10 Sycamore players earn All-MVFC honors
- Sycamores recieve preseason recognition from MVFC
- ISU football opens camps
Scroll for more content...