Clear

ISU football preseason ranked

Sycamores ranked in several preseason polls

Posted: Jun 4, 2019 10:02 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

The Indiana State football team won't sneak up on anybody this season. The Sycamores are preseason ranked 15th by Athlon Sports and number 18 by Hero Sports. ISU went 7-4 last year and won their final five games of the season.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 76°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Overnight Rain Possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Clay Dungan

Image

Sullivan partners with Ball State to identify the city's strengths and weaknesses

Image

Concerned community members come out to learn about the casino process

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

ISU Football

Image

South Vermillion baseball

Image

Sheriff John Plasse receives high honors from Rotary Club

Image

Does a business owe you money? Here's how you can find out if you have unclaimed property

Image

Emergency demolition ordered for Sullivan building

Image

Vigo County Jail project takes center stage at commissioner meeting

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

October criminal record expungement event set in Springfield

Image

ISU considering tuition hike, public forum set for this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Callers besiege Indiana DNR about tree-killing disease

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Harry Potter' will soon add 4 new e-books to the wizarding world

Image

Muddy water floods popular gathering place, people flood in to help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana and Michigan farmers eager to begin growing hemp

${article.thumbnail.title}

Simon Pagenaud becomes the first French driver to win the Indianapolis 500 in more than a century.

${article.thumbnail.title}

Gambling expansion in Illinois back on the table

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois State Police set online gun dealer certification

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois lawmakers have 5 days left, 5 big issues to settle