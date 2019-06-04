ISU football preseason ranked

The Indiana State football team won't sneak up on anybody this season. The Sycamores are preseason ranked 15th by Athlon Sports and number 18 by Hero Sports. ISU went 7-4 last year and won their final five games of the season.
