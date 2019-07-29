The Indiana State football team enters the 2019 season with high expectations and it appears the media believes in them. ISU was picked to finish fourth in the Missouri Valley Football Conference Preseason Poll. The Sycamores who open their season at Kansas, finished last year with five straight wins.
Related Content
- ISU football picked fourth in MVFC Preseason Poll
- ISU drops MVFC opener
- ISU football preseason ranked
- ISU baseball picked third in preseason MVC poll
- ISU men picked sixth in MVC Preseason Poll
- ISU women picked seventh in MVC Preseason poll
- ISU football faces many challenges in tough MVFC
- 10 Sycamore players earn All-MVFC honors
- ISU football opens camps
- Curt Mallory named MVFC Coach of the Year
Scroll for more content...