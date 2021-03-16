ISU football opening season a week early

Indiana State announced they've moved their 2021 football opener up to Saturday, August 28th versus Eastern Illinois. The game will take place at Memorial Stadium at 6 pm.
Sycamore opener moved up a week
Posted: Mar 16, 2021 11:14 PM
