ISU football not sure when they'll return, but they know they'll be ready

With the Coronavirus Pandemic there's a lot of questions remain about when or even if they'll play college football in 2020. Indiana State head coach Curt Mallory is like everyone else. He doesn't have the answer right now, but he knows his team will be prepared when its time to hit the field again. Coach Mallory says the Sycamores athletic training, conditioning and strength staff is doing an amazing job with his players.
