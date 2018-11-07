This Saturday the Indiana State football team will play their final home game of the season. The Sycamores will try to send the seniors out with a win when they host #22 Illinois State. ISU, who has won three straight needs to win out to have any chance to make the FCS Playoffs.
Related Content
- ISU football looking to upset nationally ranked Illinois State
- ISU football ready for nationally-ranked Northern Iowa
- ISU baseball beats Illinois State
- Nationally ranked IU beats ISU in baseball
- Illinois beats ISU women
- ISU baseball upsets Dallas Baptist
- ISU football opens camps
- ISU football to face Louisville
- Parke Heritage earns first football ranking
- Maleek Hardiman signs with ISU football
Scroll for more content...