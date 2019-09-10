The Indiana State football will try to pick up their first win of the season Saturday. The 0-2 Sycamores host Eastern Kentcky.
Related Content
- ISU football looking to get on track
- ISU football opens camps
- ISU football preseason ranked
- ISU football to face Louisville
- ISU football opens spring practice
- Maleek Hardiman signs with ISU football
- ISU football ready for season opener
- ISU football looking for road win
- ISU and IU to meet in football
- ISU football begins season with high expectations
Scroll for more content...