The Indiana State football team wraps up their 2021 season Saturday at Illinois State. The Sycamores haven't won at the Redbirds since 1997.
Sycamores end at Illinois State
Posted: Nov 16, 2021 11:00 PM
Related Content
- ISU football looking to end season with a win
- ISU Postpones 2020 Football Season
- ISU football ready for season opener
- ISU football begins season with high expectations
- ISU football opening season a week early
- ISU football opens camps
- ISU football preseason ranked
- ISU football staying busy
- ISU Spring Football Begins
- ISU football looking for road win
Scroll for more content...