The 1-2 Indiana State football team will try to get back to the five hundred mark Saturday when they host Eastern Illinois.
Related Content
- ISU football looking for back to back wins
- ISU football opens camps
- ISU football preseason ranked
- ISU football looking for road win
- ISU football looking for win number one
- Eastern Greene football looking for back to back regional titles
- ISU football to face Louisville
- ISU football opens spring practice
- TH North football looking to bounce back
- Marshall girls basketball wins back to back regional titles
Scroll for more content...