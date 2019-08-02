ISU football begins season with high expectations

The Indiana State football opened fall camp Friday. The team kicks off their season on August 31st at Kansas. Expectations are high for the Sycamores. They return nine starters on offense, five on defense and all three of their special teams players from a squad that went 7-4 last year.
