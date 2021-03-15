Indiana State fired their women's basketball coach Vicki Hall on Monday. In three years she was 21-59 with the Sycamores.
Lady Sycamore coach spent three years on the sidelines
Posted: Mar 15, 2021 11:38 PM
Related Content
- ISU fires Vicki Hall
- Indiana State introduces Vicki Hall as new women's basketball coach
- Vicki Hall to be next Indiana State women's basketball head coach
- Vicki Hall bringing new attitude to Indiana State women's basketball program
- Illinois beats ISU women
- ISU baseball drops doubleheader
- ISU softball beats Evansville
- ISU football opens camps
- ISU drops MVFC opener
- ISU ready for Valpo
Scroll for more content...