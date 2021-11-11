ISU faces nationally ranked Purdue

Feels Like: 39°

Hi: 55° Lo: 39°

Feels Like: 39°

Hi: 58° Lo: 41°

Feels Like: 40°

Hi: 56° Lo: 42°

Feels Like: 33°

Hi: 58° Lo: 41°

Feels Like: 34°

Hi: 59° Lo: 43°

Feels Like: 36°

Hi: 57° Lo: 43°

Feels Like: 39°

Hi: 58° Lo: 42°

Most Popular Stories