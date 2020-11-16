ISU changing attendance policy for basketball with Covid-19 spiking



TERRE HAUTE, Ind. - In response to Governor Eric Holcomb's announcement last week on statewide efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19, Indiana State University announced that basketball games at Hulman Center will include only essential personnel and family members of ISU student-athletes through the month of December.

"We know there is anticipation for the upcoming basketball seasons and the opening of the renovated Hulman Center, however the safety and wellbeing of our student-athletes, staff and fans is paramount," said Director of Athletics Sherard Clinkscales. "We will continue to follow the guidelines of local and state officials."

More information on season tickets will be announced in the coming week.