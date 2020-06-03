ISU basketball to play at Dayton next season

For the second year in a row the Indiana State men's basketball team will play at Dayton. Last season the Flyers beat the Sycamores 86-81. Dayton went on to have one of their best seasons in school history, finish in the top five in the country. ISU will receive $70,000 for the game.
Sycamores opened at the Flyers last season
Posted: Jun 3, 2020 10:33 PM
