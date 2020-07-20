ISU basketball returns to the court

Indiana State basketball began their summer workouts Monday, almost two months later than normal due to Covid-19. The Sycamores are getting use to the new normal. They have to check in before workouts, practice social distancing the best they can, wear mask during workouts and everyting has to be sanitize after being used. The workouts also marked the first time the ISU coaching staff could work with players since March.
Sycamores start summer workouts
Posted: Jul 20, 2020 10:34 PM
