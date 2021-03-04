ISU basketball ready to end Arch Madness frustrations

The Indiana State men's basketball team will opens play Friday in Arch Madness against Evansville. The Sycamores will be looking to snap a four-game skid in the MVC tourney, they haven't won in this event since 2016.
Sycamores haven't won at MVC tourney since 2016
Posted: Mar 4, 2021 9:41 PM
