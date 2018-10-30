This Thursday the Indiana State men's basketball team will host Rose-Hulman in the Jim Shaw Classic.
Related Content
- ISU basketball ready for Jim Shaw Classic
- ISU basketball ready for season opener at IU
- ISU basketball pushing one another
- ISU men ready for MVC Tourney
- ISU football ready for season opener
- ISU men's basketball beats Green Bay
- ISU men's basketball looking for consistency
- ISU men's basketball to play Colorado
- ISU men's basketball team starts season
- ISU Track & Field ready for MVC Outdoor Championships
Scroll for more content...