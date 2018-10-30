Clear

ISU basketball ready for Jim Shaw Classic

Sycamores to host Rose-Hulman in an exhibition game

Posted: Oct. 30, 2018 11:18 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

This Thursday the Indiana State men's basketball team will host Rose-Hulman in the Jim Shaw Classic.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 66°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 66°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 63°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 66°
Casey
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 65°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 66°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 66°
Warm & Windy Tuesday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

South Knox basketball

Image

Vincennes Lincoln girls basketball

Image

Ryan Boyle

Image

October 30th Rick's Rallies

Image

Jim Shaw Classic

Image

North Vermillion football

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Next Step Recovery

Image

Terre Haute high schooler receives letter jacket

Image

Stitch-by-Stitch: Old fashioned skills in an automated world

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana U.S. Senate candidates set to square off tonight in 2nd debate

Image

Locals show support for Jewish community through vigil

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigil planned, locals react to synagogue shooting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourning bracelet returned months after it is lost in Florida

${article.thumbnail.title}

Need for blood donations at all-time high

${article.thumbnail.title}

Last chance to visit Pumpkin Works

Image

Kokomo boy presents check in honor of fallen officer Rob Pitts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Lawmakers work on 12 bills to protect Hoosier foster kids

${article.thumbnail.title}

Board considers changes to Nepotism, Conflicts of Interest policies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trick or Treat times in the Wabash Valley