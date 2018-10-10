ISU basketball pushing one another

Tuesday marked two weeks since the Indiana State men's basketball held their first official practice of the season. Tuesday's practice was very spirited among the Sycamores. A lot of trash talking took place and a couple of times it was very heated. Head Coach Greg Lansing wasn't worried about any of it, saying it could be used to better his team.
