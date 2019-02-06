ISU basketball pounds Evansville

The Indiana State men's basketball team snapped a three-game losing streak Wednesday with a 85-62 win over Evansville. Former Cloverdale star and Sycamore freshman Cooper Neese had 18 points in the win.
