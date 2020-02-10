ISU basketball looking for road win down the stretch

The Indiana State men's basketball team has a huge road game Wednesday at Bradley. Both teams are 7-5 in the MVC and tied for fifth place. ISU will be trying to win away from the Hulman Center for just the second time in league play.
