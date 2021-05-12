ISU baseball thriving this season

With several new guys in the lineup and playing this season Indiana State baseball has shocked many going 24-12. Several natoinal projections have the Sycamores as a NCAA tourney team.
Posted: May 12, 2021 11:20 PM
