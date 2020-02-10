ISU baseball ready for season

The Indiana State baseball team opens their 2020 season Friday versus Pittsburgh down in Florida. The Sycamores are coming off a 43 win season and a NCAA tourney appearance. ISU did loss a lot from that team, they'll be starting nine new position players in their opener.
