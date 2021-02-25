ISU baseball ready for nationally ranked Tennessee

This weekend Indiana State baseball will play a four-game series at 16th ranked Tennessee. This will mark the first meeting on the diamond between the two schools.
Sycamores have never played the Vols
Posted: Feb 25, 2021 11:46 PM
