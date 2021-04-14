ISU baseball ready for home opener

After opening with 24 straight road games the Indiana State baseball team will finally play at home this week. The 23rd ranked Sycamores open a home series Friday against Valpo.
Sycamores have started with 24 straight road games
Posted: Apr 14, 2021 10:05 PM
