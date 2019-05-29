ISU baseball ready for NCAA Tourney atmospehere

The Indiana State baseball team opens play in the NCAA Tourney Friday at 1 pm against McNeese. The Sycamores are ready for the big time atmosphere at Vanderbilt, the site of their NCAA regional.
