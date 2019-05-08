ISU baseball ready for Dallas Baptist

Indiana State is ready for a huge three-game road MVC series starting Friday at Dallas Baptist. The Sycamores enter the weekend in first place in the conference, a game up on Illinois State and two up on Dallas Baptist.
