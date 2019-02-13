ISU baseball ready for 2019 season

The Indiana State baseball team opens their 2019 season Friday, with game one of a three-game series in Florida against Jacksonville. Expectations are high for this Sycamore team, who was picked third in the preseason MVC poll.
