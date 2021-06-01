ISU baseball not satisfied with just making NCAA Tourney

Despite a 30-19 record and a second place finish in the MVC, Indiana State baseball coach Mitch Hannahs says his Sycamores aren't satisfied to just be in the NCAA Tourney. ISU opens play in the Vanderbilt Regional Friday against Georgia Tech.
Sycamore baseball opens NCAA tourney against Georgia Tech
Posted: Jun 1, 2021 11:55 PM
