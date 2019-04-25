At 29-9 the Indiana State baseball team is having one of the best seasons in school history. Despite that, many national experts have the Sycamores as one of the First Four out of the NCAA Tourney. With several key games remaining ISU knows they still have plenty of chances to make the NCAA tourney.
Related Content
- ISU baseball making push to make NCAA Tourney
- ISU chasing NCAA tourney dreams at Arch Madness
- ISU baseball drops doubleheader
- ISU baseball sweeps Citadel
- ISU baseball sweeps Purdue
- ISU men ready for MVC Tourney
- ISU basketball pushing one another
- Riverton Parke baseball hot entering state tourney
- ISU baseball beats Illinois State
- ISU baseball wins at Purdue
Scroll for more content...