ISU baseball honored by MVC

Several Sycamores receive league honors

Posted: May. 21, 2019 11:17 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

Several Indiana State baseball players were honored by the MVC on Tuesday.  -- Headlined by Newcomer of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year honors, a total of seven Indiana State baseball players were selected for All-Missouri Valley Conference honors Tuesday by the league's head coaches.
Right-hander Collin Liberatore was named the League’s Newcomer of the Year while third baseman Jake Means was tabbed Defensive Player of the Year. It marks the first time a Sycamores has earned either award since the 2014 season when Brad Lombard and Tyler Wampler earned the honors.

Indiana State's three selections for First-Team All-MVC honors were second baseman Jarrod Watkins, starting pitcher Collin Liberatore and reliever Tyler Grauer. ISU placed two players on the Valley's Second Team, with outfielder Roby Enriquez and reliever Tyler Ward. Senior starting pitcher Triston Polley and Jake Means picked up honorable mention recognition, while Means, Enriquez and Polley also took home an MVC All-Defensive Team honor as well.

