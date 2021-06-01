ISU baseball back in NCAA Tourney

Indiana State baseball made the NCAA Tourney for the fourth time in the last 10 years. The Sycamores are heading to the Vanderbilt regional. ISU opens Friday against Georgia Tech.
Posted: Jun 1, 2021 12:31 AM
