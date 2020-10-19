ISU allowing limited capacity for basketball games this season

All Hulman Center protective measures comply with Indiana State University, Missouri Valley Conference and local guidelines. Sycamore Athletics will continue to evaluate this plan covering all areas. The current list of adjustments for the 2020-21 basketball season are listed below and are subject to change based upon conditions.

General Changes to Hulman Center

Seating capacity in the Hulman Center is limited to 25 percent.

Fans and staff members are required to wear face coverings when entering, leaving and moving throughout the facility. Fans should wear face coverings when seated except while eating or drinking.

Social distancing is encouraged.

Other guidelines to be determined by the Indiana Department of Health.

Sycamore Basketball Season Ticket Holders & Varsity Club

Renewal forms have been sent via U.S. Mail to existing season ticket holders.

All season ticket holders who have opted-in will receive tickets to games this year. Seats will be relocated based on priority points and the health and wellbeing of all.

Season ticket holders that opted-out will have their previous ticket options available during the 2021-22 season.

No new season tickets will be sold in 2020-21.

No single-game tickets will to be sold in 2020-21.

The Varsity Club Room will be closed during the 2020-21 Women's and Men's Basketball season.

Alcohol will be available for purchase at concession stands.

In the event that games are canceled due to COVID-19, season ticket holders will have the following options:

Donate payments made as a tax-deductible gift to Sycamore Athletics; or

Credit payments towards your 2021-22 season tickets (non-seat donation total); or

Refund payments made (via method of payment).

Seating and Student Section Changes

Season ticket holders will be assigned seats based on Priority Points.

Indiana State has reserved 368 student tickets to be available on a first come, first serve basis.

New Indiana State University Clear Bag Policy

To provide a safer environment for the public and significantly expedite guest entry into the stadium, Indiana State will implement a Clear Bag policy in 2020-21 for all ticketed events at Memorial Stadium (football), Hulman Center (men's and women's basketball) and Bob Warn Field (baseball) that limits the size and type of bags that may be brought into each venue.

For more information, click HERE.

Concession Stands, Food Services and Restrooms

Food service employees are required to wear face coverings (over mouth and nose) and gloves.

Concessions are limited to packaged container products.

A sneeze guard is installed at each point of sale.

Hand sanitizer is available to guests at each point of sale or touch point.

6-foot-spaced markers will be implemented in concession lines.

Air hand dryers have been disabled.

Touch-free faucets, toilets, soap and paper towel dispensers have been installed.

Restrooms are cleaned and disinfected after every event and between rush periods for larger events.

Other guidelines will be determined by the Indiana Department of Health.

Fan Engagement Elements

All home contests will be streamed live on The Valley On ESPN.

As it is known, the public health guidance is evolving, and Sycamore Athletics will constantly monitor guidelines and make any necessary adjustments. It is possible that some of the adjustments will be made during the season.