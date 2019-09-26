Clear

ISU Women's Basketball starts new era as practice gets underway

Sycamore open their season at Kansas

Posted: Sep 26, 2019 8:45 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

The Indiana State women's basketball team held their first official practice of the season Thursday. The Sycamores have 14 new players, that's the most for any division one program in the nation. Second year head coach Vicki Hall says her focus is about changing the attitude in her program.

