ISU Volleyball Wins their Invitational Championship

In a thrilling five set contest, Indiana State gets the best of Austin Peay 3-2 to claim their Invitational Title
For the first time since 2015, the Sycamores claim their invite championship.
Posted: Sep 11, 2021 11:54 PM
