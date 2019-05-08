Clear

ISU Track & Field aiming for MVC Outdoor title

Sycamore hosting MVC Outdoor Track & Field Championships

Posted: May. 8, 2019 11:19 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

This weekend the Indiana State men's and women's track & field teams will be hosting the Missouri Valley Conference Outdoor Championships. After not winning it last year, the Sycamores have their eyes on winning the title this season.

