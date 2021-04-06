ISU Soccer Turning in Their Best Season Ever

Indiana State Soccer has completed one of the best turnarounds in the country. Head Coach Julie Hanley has lead ISU to five conference wins, good enough for second place in the Missouri Valley Conference. ISU will go for their program sixth conference win on Wednesday when they take on in-state rival Evansville.
The Sycamores have won a program record five MVC games this season.
Posted: Apr 6, 2021 10:38 PM
