Indiana State beats Missouri State 3-1
Sycamores catching fire at the right time.
Posted: Oct 17, 2021 11:17 PM
Related Content
- ISU Soccer Picks Up Third Straight Win
- ISU baseball wins sixth straight
- THS Boys Soccer Picks Up Second Straight Win
- Sycamores Pick Up Their Third Straight Win
- Northview girls soccer wins fifth straight
- ISU women drop fifth-straight
- Northview soccer picks up regional semi win
- Sycamores win 5th straight
- Linton wins ninth straight
- Sulivan wins third straight
Scroll for more content...