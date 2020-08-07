ISU Postpones 2020 football season

Indiana State University has postponed its football season out of concern for safety amid the COVID-19 pandemic and after consulting with the student-athletes.

It is still possible ISU will play football in the spring.

"This is a decision we had to make, especially after hearing from our student-athletes," ISU President Deborah J. Curtis said. "We had two non-conference games that would have been beneficial financially. But now and always, our primary concern is the health and safety of the student-athletes."

The Missouri Valley Football Conference on Friday night announced that the league's President's Council voted to postpone the conference season but allow up to three non-conference games in the fall. The league left open the possibility of a spring season culminating in an NCAA championship.

"We all want college football as usual, and that will happen eventually," said Sherard Clinkscales, ISU Director of Athletics. "But this isn't the time, regardless of money. Our priority is the health of our student-athletes. They've expressed themselves and we've been vigilant in monitoring the situation."

Said ISU Head Football Coach Curt Mallory: "I am heartbroken for our football team right now, but postponing the fall season was the right decision. The safety and wellbeing of our student-athletes is and always will be our top priority. We will now work toward a possible spring football season and championship."

As has happened with several other NCAA member institutions, including at least three in ISU's conference, the Sycamores suspended football practice and conditioning earlier this week for 14 days after six players tested positive for COVID-19.

The players are quarantined, as well as people with whom they have been in close contact.