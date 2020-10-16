The Indiana State men's basketball team Friday held their first official practice for the 2020-2021 season. The Sycamores return a lot of talent from a team that went 18-12 last year. ISU has also added key grad transfers and a promising freshman class.
Sycamores coming off 18-12 season
Posted: Oct 16, 2020 6:31 PM
Related Content
- ISU Men's Basketball confident as they open season
- ISU men's basketball team starts season
- ISU men's basketball beats Green Bay
- ISU men's basketball looking for consistency
- ISU men's basketball to play Colorado
- ISU men's basketball picked sixth in MVC
- ISU men's basketball signs three players
- ISU basketball ready for season opener at IU
- ISU basketball pounds Evansville
- ISU Basketball adds games
Scroll for more content...