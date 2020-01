Freshmen Tre Williams and Jake LaRavia combined for 35 of ISU's 76 points on Saturday, with LaRavia's 21 points leading all scorers from the field.

Drake struggled containing the two bigs for ISU in the second half as LaRavia and Williams helped keep the Sycamores in the fight until the very end.

Drake won the game 80-76, but afterwards Bulldogs Head Coach Darian DeVries had high praise for the Sycamore's bigs.