ISU Football lands Lance Rees

Marshall standout Lance Rees Monday committed to the Indiana State football team. The six-foot-five tight end was drawing tons of interest from several D1 schools.
Marshall senior commits to Sycamores
Posted: Aug 3, 2020 11:12 PM
