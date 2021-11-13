#7 Purdue beats Indiana State 92-67.
Sycamores traveled to Mackey Arena to take on the Boilermakers.
Posted: Nov 13, 2021 12:20 AM
Related Content
- ISU Falls to Seventh Ranked Purdue
- ISU faces nationally ranked Purdue
- ISU football preseason ranked
- ISU women picked seventh in MVC Preseason poll
- ISU baseball sweeps Purdue
- Linton softball wins seventh straight
- Nationally ranked IU beats ISU in baseball
- ISU baseball ready for nationally ranked Tennessee
- ISU baseball wins at Purdue
- ISU baseball falls in extra innings to Purdue
Scroll for more content...