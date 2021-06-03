ISU Baseball trying to make name for themselves in NCAA Tourney

The Indiana State baseball team will face Georgia Tech Friday in the Vanderbilt regional. This is the Sycamores fourth NCAA tourney appearance in the last 10 years. ISU is still searching for their first regional title since 1986.
Sycamores looking for first regional title since 1986
Posted: Jun 3, 2021 10:52 PM
